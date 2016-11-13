Matlock comes to Derby venue

Enjoy An Evening With Glen Matlock at the Hairy Dog in Derby on November 17.

Glen Matlock is one of rock’s most iconic figures, bass player, gentleman, founding member and songwriter for the iconic Sex Pistols firmly placed in the annals of rock n roll history for his part in the band’s short, but meteoric rise to fame, the voice of a generation and a band that influenced and changed not just music, but life as we know it.

Glen’s contribution to the Sex Pistols, and thus culture itself, is well documented. Penning the anthem Pretty Vacant, arguably the most famous punk song ever, Glen wrote the music to all the Sex Pistols classics, including Anarchy In The UK and God Save The Queen, creating the benchmarks for any aspiring rock band who followed in their wake.

Periodic Sex Pistols reunions have allowed the world the chance to see Glen reaffirm his rightful position as the cornerstone of the band.

In the late 70’s Glen’s next band, The Rich Kids, a mini super group featuring Midge Ure (Ultravox/ Visage/ Band Aid) and Rusty Egan put out one of the most influential albums of that time, Ghosts Of Princes In Towers.

A recent sold out reunion gig saw Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) join them on stage for a night of pure, nostalgic post punk rock. Throughout the 80s Glen went on to write and tour with Iggy Pop, keeping him musically sharp and much sought-after by bands at that time.

Glen is a troubadour in every sense of the word. A storyteller and all round personable guy. Performed at Glastonbury and Montreux Jazz Festival this year, his solo shows involve as much conversation as music, with Glen informally narrating anecdotes his life, interspersed with his songs in an acoustic, rockabilly style.

