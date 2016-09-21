McCarthy launches new recital series

The Sunday Morning Series of piano recitals at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall starts on September 25.

The performance, starting at 11am, will be given by Nicholas McCarthy.

Tickets are £10. They are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.

A champion of left-hand repertoire, and known for his presenting appearances on TV, Nicholas’s programme includes works by Reinecke, Chopin, Rachmaninov and Schubert.

After the concerts in the series, you can chat to the performers over tea, coffee and cake, and still have time to get back home for Sunday dinner.