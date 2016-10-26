Midnight Pumpkin Trucks return to club

Music fans are in for another treat on Friday, October 28, at Smalley Common Club.

Performing at the club, based on Belper Road, in Stanley Common, will be arguably one of the best bands in the area, making a welcome return to the venue.

This Friday, The Midnight Pumpkin Trucks are playing at the club. They play the best covers of British and American rock / pop in a style that guarantees the very finest of entertainment.

The music kicks off at 9.30,pm Admission costs £2 and includes a free raffle and visitors to the club are very welcome. The best of musical entertainment is at the club this Friday. Be there!