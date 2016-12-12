Music acts galore at The Flowerpot

There will be a bumper week of musical entertainment in store at The Flowerpot in Derby.

It gets under way on Thursday, December 15, with the hugely talented British guitarist Chantel McGregor, always a popular performer at The Flowerpot. Support on the night comes from Benjamin Bassford.

On Friday, December 16, there is an already sold-out gig from Flash (formerly QE2), the Queen tribute act.

Limehouse Lizzy bring their blistering tribute act to Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott to the King Street venue on Saturday, December 17. The top tribute acts keep on coming with the visit of Slade UK on Monday, December 19, paying musical homage to the legacy of Noddy Holder.

On Tuesday, December 20, Who tribute act Who’s Next put in an appearance, followed by a gig from Bowie tribute Jean Genie on December 21.