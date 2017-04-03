Music For Holy Week concert by Derwent Singers

The Derwent Singers’ next concert is entitled Music For Holy Week and will be taking place on Saturday, April 8, at St Mary’s Church, Bridge Gate, Derby.

The events of Holy Week have inspired much of the most beautiful and profound music of all time - enter this world through Gregorian Chant and Renaissance polyphony.

The Tenebrae Responsories, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday are an evocation of the Passion: here heard in settings by Tomás Luis Victoria, and the infamous Prince Carlo Gesualdo. Among other music will be the Passion Motets by Heinrich Schütz, Francis Poulenc and the exciting Stabat Mater by Knut Nysyedt, scored for choir and solo cello. Deidre Bencsik will be the guest solo cellist.

Tickets are £10.

For more, you can go to http://www.derwentsingers.org.uk/index.php/concerts