Newstead Brass to feature in Brassed Off

Newstead Brass will star in Brassed Off at Nottingham Arts Theatre this week (July 6-9).

The play is set in a village in Northern England, where the conductor of a colliery brass band, has difficulty maintaining the morale of his musicians when the economic future of the area is threatened by the possibility that the local coal mine will be closed. When a former resident returns to assess the mine, she get involved with her former flame, and also the band, joining them in their last hurrah at a national competition.

Tickets are priced at £12 adults / £10 concessions. Visit www. nottingham-theatre.co.uk/whats-on to book.