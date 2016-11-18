Nice and simple for Gershwin fans

The magical music of George Gershwin is in the spotlight at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 23.

The concert is called Simply Gershwin and gets under way at 7.30p,.

Broadway glamour and toe-tapping tunes in an all Gershwin extravaganza featuring the very best music, song, and dance. This concert is packed with George and Ira Gershwin's most acclaimed work including Someone to Watch Over Me, excerpts from Porgy and Bess, A Foggy Day in London Town, S'Wonderful and the iconic Rhapsody in Blue, plus a glamorous ballroom duo and two sensational tap dancers.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk