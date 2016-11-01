Nottingham gig for Bros

Bros have confirmed a gig to take place at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on August 23, 2017.

Matt and Luke Goss announced the most exciting reunion of the decade with their show at The O2 Arena in August 2017, their first show together since 77,000 saw them at Wembley Stadium in August 1989.

Demand has been unprecedented with tickets for the show selling out in seconds, breaking O2 box office records in the process. A full UK August Arena tour has now been announced with a date at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Matt and Luke Goss have been overwhelmed with the reaction. “We’re so excited to play these shows, we wish it was next week,” they said. “Summer can’t come soon enough.”

Propelled by their classic smash hit When Will I Be Famous, Bros ruled the world from 1987-1992.

Since then, both Matt and Luke have achieved tremendous success in their respective music and film careers.

Matt began his solo career in 1995 and since then has sold over five million albums, played a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace and just last weekend headlined Wembley Arena. His current single Gone Too Long is out now.

Luke is enjoying a hugely successful acting career in both film (Hellboy 2, Blade 2, The Man, Deathrace 2&3) and TV (Red Widow and Emmy award winning mini-series Frankenstein). He is currently filming The Last Boy in East Sussex.

Both Matt and Luke remain friendly with Craig Logan, who left the band in 1989.

Tickets are priced at £44.80, £56, £72.80 and £112 (includes admin fee). For availability, go online to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/bros