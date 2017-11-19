Nottingham venue hosts tribute to county music legends

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers fans are in for a treat when the tribute show Islands In The Stream comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Wednesday, November 28.

Enjoy the songs of the Queen and King of country music - Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of the music of country music royalty.

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit including: Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

Enjoy a superb score and supreme musicianship as the performers bring the house down with the ultimate tribute to two country music legends.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or go to https://trch.co.uk/