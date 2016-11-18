Notts kids’ charity song set for release

More than 800 children and young people from 29 schools in Nottingham city have collaborated on a charity song, organised by Nottingham Music Service (NMS), set for release on November 24.

The launch will be marked by five Nottingham city school choir performances at four separate venues in the city, while a mass singing will take place at 9.30am in many schools simultaneously.

Over 300 young people helped to write, design and compose the song, titled If Every Child Could, while 500 singers and 50 instrumentalists were involved in its recording.

Sara King, singing development teacher at NMS, said about her experience: “The children absolutely loved having the chance to record with professional

equipment and sound engineers”.

According to Ms. King, the song resonated with young people because all the lyrics are written by children their own age. Students sent in handwritten notes, and in some cases videos, of their lyrics, that were then compiled together by NMS, a charity that works to provide music opportunities in and out of school with young people in Nottingham.

The idea for the song came from a city teacher last December. It took over eight months of hard work and coordination to write, compose and record it. Laiba, Eva and Joshua from Middleton Primary School “really loved singing this song; it’s a serious song but sounds joyful - makes you think about making things better.”

The single will be available for download from Google Play, iTunes and Amazon from November 24 and will be available on CD in early December. You can support Nottingham Music Service by downloading the song or buying the CD, and help the city’s children and young people cultivate confidence and joy through a diverse

range of music projects.

Three of the launch performances on November 24 are open and free to the public. These will take place at 11am and 11.30am at the Nottingham Train Station; at 1pm and 1.30pm at Victoria Centre, and at 2pm in the Market Square.

Ian Burton, CEO of Nottingham Music Service, is “asking everyone to tell five people about this moving and inspiring song, with the ambition that thousands download this unique message of hope created by Nottingham’s young people.”