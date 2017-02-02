Notts rising star Marcus to conduct in Music For Everyone concert

Come and experience the sound of the mighty Nottingham Festival Chorus with full orchestra and six top soloists, in masterworks by Haydn and Dvorak, under the baton of prize-winning international baritone and former Southwell chorister Marcus Farnsworth.

Nottinghamshire-born Marcus is a rising star of the operatic world and dynamic young conductor, and Music For Everyone is delighted that he has agreed to lead the 200-strong Festival Chorus in an evening of wonderful music that will linger long in the memory.

Set in the elegant surroundings of Nottingham’s historic Albert Hall, the concert will take place on Saturday, February 4, at 7.30pm.

Having started his musical training as a chorister at Southwell Minster, Marcus Farnsworth went on to read music at Manchester University, graduating with a first class honours degree, and singing at The Royal Academy of Music, London. He has since gone on to win first prize in the 2009 Wigmore Hall International Song Competition and the Song Prize at the 2011 Kathleen Ferrier Competition, as well as taking on a variety of operatic roles both in Britain and further afield.

When asked about his approach to guest conducting the Nottingham Festival Chorus, Marcus commented: “My main aim is to get everyone singing to the best of their ability by exploring this amazing music in as much detail as possible. I also like to share bits of helpful vocal technique along the way; one of the perks of being a singer and a conductor! Previously I’ve performed as a soloist with the Festival Chorus and I can’t wait to work with them in a different capacity”.

Angela Kay, artistic director of Music for Everyone, also commented: “We are all very much looking forward to working with Marcus. He has appeared with the choir and orchestra before as a soloist but this will be the first time we will all be ‘under his baton!’”

The concert will feature an array of memorable themes and classic choruses, from Dvorak’s show piece Carnival Overture and joyous Te Deum to Haydn’s glorious Nelson Mass. With six top soloists and the wonderful sound of the Nottingham Concert Orchestra, this concert is certainly set to be one of the highlights of Music for Everyone’s 2016/17 season.

For more information contact Music for Everyone on 0115 9589312 or visit their website www.music-for-everyone.org