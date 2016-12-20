Nutcracker-inspired treat at Deda

Families are in for real treat when The Nutcracker And The Mouse King is performed at Deda in Derby from December 20-23.

Performances at the Chapel Street-based dance house for the East Midlands are on Tuesday, December 20, at 11am and 6pm. then Wednesday-Friday (December 21-23) at 11am and 3pm.

Both Tuesday performances are BSL interpreted and there will be a ‘relaxed’ performance on Wednesday at 11am.

A young Prince is transformed into a wooden Nutcracker doll by the evil Mouse King’s curse. Can a brave little girl break the spell in time for them both to join the magnificent Christmas party in the magical Kingdom of Sweets?

This funny and playful adaptation of Hoffmann’s timeless Christmas tale is full of storytelling, dance and original music, inspired by tunes from the classic ballet The Nutcracker.

Presented by acclaimed family theatre company WinterWalker, for everyone aged three and over, this is a Christmas treat that the whole family can enjoy together. Tickets are £7 each.

Call the Deda box office on 01332 370 911.