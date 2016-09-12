Outdoor concerts to enjoy at Broxtowe venues this weekend

Music lovers can enjoy two special Proms in The Park events in Broxtowe as the perfect ending to the summer.

As part of the D.H. Lawrence Festival of Culture, the first event will take place at Dovecote Lane Recreation Ground, Beeston, on September 17, from 6pm with performances from a range of musical talent including DaleDiva and Swing Nouveau.

The evening will end with a firework finale at 10pm.

In Colliers Wood, Moorgreen, the audience will be entertained by music on September 18 from 2pm.

Performances are all outdoors. For more, contact Broxtowe Borough Council on 0115 917 3695, or email events@broxtowe.gov.uk