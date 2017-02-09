Quartet mine a rich seam of material at Palace Theatre

The Pitmen Poets is a show that celebrates the songs, humour, and culture of North East England’s coal mining tradition, bringing together four of the region’s leading champions of it’s musical heritage.

It can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on February 12 from 7.30pm.

Ex-Lindisfarne & Jack The Lad singer and writer Billy Mitchell, song man from London’s west end musical Warhorse, Bob Fox, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham, and much-covered BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee songwriter Jez Lowe are individually and collectively The Pitmen Poets.

With archive footage and photographs, this is a journey through the centuries of a once-great industry, from the songs that saw it thrive and dominate, to those that saw it’s demise and the resulting aftermath

Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133.

Photo by Paul Norris