Quartet of sparkling gigs at The Diamond

The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes Rust For Glory on Thursday, September 21, for a Neil Young tribute show.

The Stoney Street-based venue then hosts a gig by Smiths tribute act Smiths United on Friday, September 22.

On Saturday, September 23, you can see Stereosonics, supported by the Dale Taylor band.

Finally, on Sunday, September 24, Dio Rising pay a visit with their tribute recreating the sounds of Rainbow.

For more, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com