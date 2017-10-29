Quartet to star at Derby Jazz gig

The Xhosa Cole Quartet will perform in the latest Derby Jazz gig on Friday, November 3.

This exciting young band headed up by saxophonist Xhosa Cole pays homage to Birmingham’s cultural history so heavily rooted in the industrial revolution, as well as delving deep into the American jazz tradition.

The line-up for the Derby Jazz gig, which takes place at the Cube, Deda, Chapel Street, Derby, is: Israel Shabani (drums), Shivraj Singh (basses), Tom Harris (keyboards) and Xhosa Cole (saxophones).

For more on the gig, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk