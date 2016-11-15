RAF ready to take flight at the RCH

Saturday, November 19, is the date for a performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall called Best Of British Entertainment: RAF In Concert.

This will be an uplifting evening of musical entertainment performed by the Royal Air Force’s finest musicians, with a programme including Dambusters March, Chariots of Fire, Devil’S Gallop, Bring Me Sunshine, 633 Squadron and more.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket details and availability.

Photo by Owen Cooban