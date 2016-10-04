Razor sharp show continues at Derby Theatre

Sweeney Todd continues its run at Derby Theatre this week.

This production of Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical, which was famously filmed by Tim Burton, is at the venue until Saturday, October 22.

Hugh Maynard takes the title role of the homicidal, revenge-seeking barber in this production with Sophie-Louise Dann as his monstrous sidekick Mrs Lovett.

This is a Derby Theatre and Mercury Theatre Colchester co-production.

Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Benjamin Brown