Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan with his latest set of reviews of some new music releases.

Gerry Rafferty - Can I Have My Money Back? (Cherry Red/Esoteric). Paisley-born Rafferty may have set out on his solo career during the golden age of the singer-songwriter but this supremely gifted artist found it bafflingly difficult to make any commercial impact during those early years despite garnering a string of critical plaudits for albums such as this. Can I Have My Money Back? was released in 1971 after Gerry had ended his musical partnership with Billy Connolly in The Humblebums, and this gently understated gem still repays closer investigation almost half a century later, with The Long Way Round, Mary Skeffington and the title track emerging as the cream of the crop.

Malcolm Holcombe - Pretty Little Troubles (Gypsy Eyes Music). If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to come across any of Malcolm Holcombe’s work in the past you should have a good idea of what to expect from the contents of Pretty Little Troubles. The grizzled old country balladeer is rather like Americana’s answer to Tom Waits, delivering his haunting insights into the human condition with a hypnotic blend of fractured, smouldering vocals and stunning

musicianship. This doesn’t make for particularly easy listening but it’s well worth investigating nonetheless, and the North Carolina native’s 15th studio recording must rank as one of his best.

The Original Dixieland Jazz Band - Tiger Rag (Retrospective). This trailblazing outfit were credited with releasing the first ever jazz single when their recording of Livery Stable Blues first saw the light of day in 1917 and effectively set The Jazz Age in motion. This fascinating anthology focusses attention on 25 of their finest offerings from almost a century ago, capturing their raw and exuberant sound in all its distinctly low fidelity glory. The New Orleans band may not have been the finest musicians who ever drew breath but their music still retains a certain historic charm to this day, and one of clarinettist Nick La Rocca’s compositions, Tiger Rag, would go on to influence giants of the genre such as Louis Armstrong and Bix Beiderbecke during their formative years.

Steepways - Holy Smoke (Mansion House Records). This impressive new collection was the brainchild of musical soulmates Blair Chadwick and Charlie Bateson, whose shared passion for both American and British roots music informs every note and nuance of Holy Smoke. The finished product sets out to achieve the organic feel of the classic singer-songwriter fare of 40 or more years ago and achieves its aims admirably, with Radio Silence, Chaperone and the Waylon Jennings influenced Everything Won’t Do providing ideal introductions to their beguiling sound.