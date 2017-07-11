Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan casts his eye over some of the latest music releases.

The Secret Sisters - You Don’t Own Me Anymore(New West Records). Highly regarded roots music specialists The Secret Sisters haven’t had an easy time of it in recent years but to their eternal credit the Muscle Shoals duo have soldiered on regardless, despite being dropped by a major label and being forced to file for bankruptcy in 2014. Laura and Lydia Rogers now find themselves happily ensconced with the excellent New West Records, bringing their exquisite vocal harmonies to bear on a subtly crafted and predominantly downbeat set which showcases freshly minted gems such as To All The Girls That Cry and He’s Fine alongside an affecting cover of Paul Simon’s Kathy’s Song.

Tim Rose (Talking Elephant). The gruff soulfulness of Tim Rose’s approach to music-making has prompted comparisons with the likes of Ray Charles and Joe Cocker in the past but the New York born singer-songwriter was very much his own man, and this splendid CD re-issue focusses attention on his 1967 debut set, which was in many ways the moody balladeer’s crowning glory. The contents include memorable covers of Bonnie Dobson’s Morning Dew and Billy Roberts’s Hey Joe, which guitar

legend Jimi Hendrix felt compelled to tackle after hearing Rose’s stunning live rendition of the song a year or so earlier.

Michala Petri - Brazilian Landscapes (OUR Recordings). The Danish recorder virtuoso continues to champion the cause of her instrument of choice as she unveils what must rank as one of her most wide ranging and atmospheric recordings to date. Petri’s exploration of the musical culture of Britain finds her working in close collaboration with percussionist Marilyn Mazur and guitar ace Daniel Murray as the three musicians tackle captivating works by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Egberto Gismonti to name but a few.

Carly Simon - Have You Seen Me Lately?/Letters Never Sent (Floating World). Carly Simon’s album output was no longer a major commercial proposition by the time that these offerings first saw the light of day in the early 90s, but this consumately talented performer’s music remained just as effortlessly memorable as ever, and 1990’s Have You Seen Me Lately? did yield one major U.S. hit single in the shape of Better Not Tell Her. Floating World’s CD re-issue should be required listening for all devotees of the singer-songwriter’s intelligent and richly crafted approach to music-making.