Rescue Rooms visit for Gavin James

Award winning Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James brings his prize composition, Bitter Pill, to Nottingham as part of his biggest tour yet.

The 24-year-old plays the Rescue Rooms on Wednesday, October 12.

Gavin won the Irish Choice Music Prize for Song Of The Year for Bitter Pill, which was taken from his album of the same name.

The son of a postman, he has lost count of how many gigs he has played recently and couldn’t say how many countries he’s visited. Seeing the live album he’d recorded at his local pub for next to nothing take off across the world was one highlight.

Supporting friend Ed Sheeran for two nights at his hometown’s huge Croke Park (an audience of 75,000), spending the summer supporting Sam Smith in the States and opening for Taylor Swift in Hyde Park were others.