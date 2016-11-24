REVIEW: Simply Red fans treated to a trip down memory lane

It’s been 25 years since Simply Red released the Stars album and to mark the anniversary the band decided to tour and play the whole ten tracks in their original running order to fans in search of some musical nostalgia.

I was just five-years-old when it was released but I know the Stars album was good because my mum had it on tape and then, when CDs were all the range, she upgraded and there weren’t many albums that made the same transition!

The Motorpoint Arena was packed as Mick Hucknall and co took to the stage on Wednesday night.

Opening, Mick explained that the show was in two halves, the first a few of their favourite songs from over the years and the second, Stars.

He couldn’t have been more accurate in describing it as a show of two halves.

The first half was ok, but the second half was something else.

Where people sat and reservedly enjoyed the pre interval display, they were going wild and up dancing for the whole of the second half and I don’t think it was just to do with a trip to the bar. The place came alive as the band performed and aside from the regular whoops and cheers from the crowd, it sounded exactly as it would if you were listening to it on tape (or CD). Mick’s vocals were note perfect and the musicians showed off their talents in equal measure too.

After the ten tracks of Stars were complete the band briefly left the stage but returned to a thunderous crowd to squeeze in a couple more favourites.

Fans would have felt cheated if they hadn’t heard Fairground or Holding Back The Years and they weren’t left disappointed.

Visit www.simplyred.com/tour-dates/ for future gigs.

Visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com for what’s on.