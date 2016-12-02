Ripley concert for Pye Hill MVC

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will be providing a Christmas Concert at The Out of Town Inn, Butterley Hill, Ripley, on Sunday, December 4, at 7.30 p.m.

The concert is kindly sponsored by the host for the local community with free entry and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy an evening of traditional Christmas carols and much more. Free mince pies will also provided.

The concert will start by the choir performing some of their most popular songs from its many concerts this year, including a tour to Devon followed by a traditional evening of Christmas carols and popular Christmas music and singing. Just the thing to get you in the mood for Christmas.

The choir held a similar concert at the Out of Town Inn last year and through its popularity it is being repeated this year.

Why not come and join the choir? It could not be easier. Practice is at the Dale Club, Jacksdale on Monday evenings at 7.30 p.m. There is a large free car park. No audition is required. Both beginners and experienced singers are always welcome. There’s nothing to lose in giving it a go and you will soon realise what you’ve been missing. A warm welcome is assured.

Phone Malcolm Hill on 01773 602743 or 07706036946 for details or visit www.pyehillmvc.co.uk for information on joining the choir, future concerts and booking.