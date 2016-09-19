Roger’s the man for NOWMADS’ role

Award winning piano teacher Roger Davis has teamed up with the Nuthall and Kimberley-based NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society) as its new musical director, writes Peter Jordan.

Following an appeal in the Advertiser, Roger,35, who lives in Alfreton, was interviewed for the vacancy following the departure of his predecessor John Wilson, and, much to the delight of NOWMADS officials, he made a big impression and was offered the role.

Roger studied for his degree in music at the University of Surrey.

He is pictured at Nuthall Methodist Church putting NOWMADS members through their paces at rehearsals for the group’s forthcoming production of Footloose.

NOWMADS chairman Gillian Williams said: “Roger is the perfect replacement for John Wilson, who served us so well during his time with us and we are hoping that he can help us to maintain the high standard of performance which we are noted for.”

Footloose is being performed at the Kimberley School Theatre from Wednesday, October 26, to Saturday, October 29.

For ticket bookings and further details, contact Carole on 0115 9194322.

Photo by Peter Jordan