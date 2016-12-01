Sample The Tale Of Ale in Holloway

Holloway’s Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall is the venue for a performance of The Tale Of Ale on Sunday, December 4.

This live performance has been adapted and updated from the 1977 double album from Free Reed Records. It originally featured such notables as Peter Bellamy, Robin Dransfield, Roy Harris, William Rushton, Pam Gilder and the inspiration behind it all, Vic Gammon.

The show was originally conceived as a one-off, to be performed at Derbyshire’s Stainsby Festival in July 2014, it was so well received that the performers were encouraged to bring the show to a wider audience.

The Tale of Ale has thus evolved into a live performance by superb group of musicians, together with the two fine readers, creating a professional reproduction of the original material.

Since then those involved have performed the show at Derby Folk Festival and Whitby Folk Week, but with other commitments it makes performances difficult, so this is a rare opportunity to see this unquiet show.

Tickets are £10, are available from Dave on 01773 856545.