Saw Doctors’ Nottingham date moved to the spring

The Saw Doctors’ UK tour, which was due to visit Nottingham next week, has had to be rescheduled for April-June next year.

Unfortunately, due to the illness of singer Davy Carton, who underwent a minor throat operation last week, The Saw Doctors will not be able to play their 15-date UK Tour which was due to start in Cardiff and continue through until the Glasgow on December 17.

The Saw Doctors have rescheduled thirteen of the UK Tour dates to April 2017 including the two sold out London shows at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Nottingham Rock City gig, which was to have been on December 6, will now take place on April 25.

“The Saw Doctors regret that they will not be able to play for all our loyal and faithful UK fans this winter. Davy Carton needs some more time to recuperate and rehab his badly damaged vocal cords,” says Leo Moran of The Saw Doctors “We are looking forward to getting back on the road next spring to play all the rescheduled UK Shows in April and in early June”

Tickets purchased for all the UK shows by The Saw Doctors in November and December will be valid for the respective rescheduled gigs in April and in early June 2017.

A full refund is available from the point of purchase if the 2017 rescheduled dates do not suit ticket holders.