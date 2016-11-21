Scorpions tribute comes to the Diamond

UK rock tribute band sCOPYons, a tribute to the German rockers The Scorpions, play their 100th gig on Friday, November 25, at The Diamond in Sutton.

The actual Scorpions played at the very same venue on their first UK Tour on November 1976, exactly 40 years ago.

Of course the real Scorpions, famous the world over for their number one single Wind Of change, went on to worldwide success, selling over 100 million records in a career that has spanned 51 years in total, and they are still going strong today.

Indeed the sCOPYons themselves were fortunate enough to have been invited over to Germany to play with Scorpions guitarist, Matthias Jabs, at the fift aniversary party of his guitar store in Munich and they have been given the seal of approval by the band themselves.

This is sCOPYons’ third visit to The Diamond and vocalist Nige ‘Klaus’ Roberts said: “The Diamond is a rare gem in an increasingly barren landscape for all bands nowadays, both originals and tributes.

“So many venues are closing their doors due to poor support and the Diamond has withstood everything that’s been thrown at it and it’s totally unique and all the bands we know love to play it!

“Obviously, the fact that this is our 100th show and it just happens to be at The Diamond, a place where the real Scorpions played 40 years ago just adds to the occasion.”

The band will be supported by metal originals band Disarm Goliath.

For more details, go to www.thediamonduk.com