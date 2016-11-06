See Joseph Arthur at Bodega

Joseph Arthur brings his tour to Nottingham Bodega on November 10, playing songs from his recently released solo album, The Family.

If anyone is truly deserving of the title of ‘artist’, it’s the mercurial talent that is Joseph Arthur.

He’s been unleashing material for over a decade and a half, his sheer poetic nature and experimental drive gaining him a deservedly fine reputation in the process.

Now the singer-songwriter is back with a new album for Real World Records – The Family – his fifth for the label that signed him in 1997. Smart, soulful and intricate in ways that most songwriters can only dream of, Joseph’s songs are bursting with ideas - emotionally raw and unyieldingly inventive. His throaty delivery lends a vulnerability to both the beautiful acoustic melodies and harder-edged, expansive driving rock.

For more details, go to www.bodeganottingham.com

Photo by Ehud Lazin