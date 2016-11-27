See this jewel in the music crown at RCH

Consummate showman Jools Holland returns to the area on Wednesday, November 30, for his latest performance at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

Getting under way at 7.30pm, the show will be featuring special guests Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from veteran ska outfit The Selecter.

Experience the astounding vocals of Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall alongside the rich soulful tones of Beth Rowley and imitable musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, as Jools Holland performs tracks spanning his entire solo career as well as songs taken from his latest album.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.