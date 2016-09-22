Search

See top trio performing at Flowerpot

The Henrik Fresichlader Trio will be in action at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 23.

RAW Promotions are proud to present the return of a blues/rock guitarist, who is one of the most sought-after musicians of his genre worldwide.

With the rhythm section of Carl-Michael Grabinger and Alex Grube, three musicians who are the most sought-after of their generation have joined forces. On Friday 23rd September 2016. Doors open at 8.00pm

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £15, available at www.rawpromo.co.uk or from The Flowerpot, based on King Street, Derby.