Selston Music Festival still going strong

1942 was the year that the Selston Music Festival appeared for the first time.

It was a non-competitive festival and proved to be well attended.

Fast forward to 2016 and this year is the 73rd music festival, now competitive, and lasting for a full day from 9am onwards. This year, it takes place on Saturday, November 26, at the Parish Hall, Mansfield Road, Selston.

The aim of the festival is to encourage vocalists and musicians by providing a stage for them to perform and receive adjudication from a professional musician. This year the adjudicator is Caroline Clemmow, who is experienced in advanced tuition, adjudication including BBC Young Musician, and International Young Concert Artists, coaching at various summer schools and examining for the Associated Board.

Among the classes at the festival are piano, brass, strings and woodwind, classical and sacred solos, songs from the shows, traditional folk songs, challenge solos and the winners’ class.

So come along to Selston on Saturday, November 26, to see and hear the talent of the future.