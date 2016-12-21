Set sail with Captain Sprout in Derby show

Babbling Vagabonds, in association with Derby LIVE, are presenting Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre, running until December 28.

Batten down the hatches as Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates are about to ruin everyone’s festive season.

They are set to pillage every Christmas stocking this side of Derby by stealing the children’s presents from right under their noses and running off with a sack full of booty.

Who will make them walk the plank? Which lad or lassie can stop this band of naughty pirates?

Cast yourselves off and join the Derbyshire-based theatre company Babbling Vagabonds in this swashbuckling Christmas adventure.

Tickets are £11-£13. Concessions are available as well as groups, family tickets and school rates.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go online to www.derbylive.co.uk