Sharp sounds from Blunt with UK tour to launch in Nottingham

Britain’s very own Twitter all-star is back as James Blunt has annouced he will release his fifth studio album, The Afterlove on March 24.

He will also be touring the country, including a visit to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on November 17.

The new album is the follow-up to Moon Landing, which reached platinum status in the UK and spent 33 weeks in the UK Top 40 after it was released in 2013.

The Afterlove Tour will open in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena. This is the first tour for James following his extensive Moon Landing Tour, which saw him perform over 140 shows across the world over the course of 12 months.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 27. Tickets are priced at £28, £44.80, £60.50 and £95.20 (includes admin fee). There is a maximum of four tickets per person for seats priced at £95.20.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/jamesblunt, via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.