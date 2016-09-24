Sing along to Dirty Dancing at special Palace Theatre screening

Dress up and get ready to sing and dance along with one of the most iconic movies of all time, when a special screening comes to the Palace Theatre next month.

From the producers of the smash hit Sing-a- Long-a Sound of Music, this fully interactive screening of Dirty Dancing means you too can have The Time of Your Life.

The host will lead a vocal warm up, judge a fancy dress competition and show you how to use your magic moments fun packs.

Then just sing-a- long to the film’s classic soundtrack and dance dirty with Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey and the gang.

Fancy dress is recommended.

The showing takes place on Thursday October 13 at 7.30pm.

Early booking advised. Suitable for ages 15+.

Tickets are priced at £15.38.

Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or call 01623 633133 to book.