Sock puppets perform Shakespeare at Buxton venue

Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre will be in Buxton for the first time, with a brand new show of songs, sketches, socks and violence, taking on Shakespeare.

The footwarmers will get you howling at their Hamlet, roaring at their Romeo and Juliet and peering into their Coriolanus, plus all the usual satirical nonsense from the Two Gentlesocks of Verrucca.

This is the Socks’ ninth all-new hour long show, fresh from the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe. Following their sellout success with such shows as Socks in Space and Minging Detectives, this year they’ve risen to the challenge of Shakespeare to rave reviews.

Scottish Falsetto Socks Do Shakespeare will be at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 15, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and for 12 to 16 year olds, tickets are priced at just £10. To buy tickets call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxton operahouse.org.uk