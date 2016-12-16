Sparkling season at the Royal Centre

The winter season sparkles with family-friendly fun at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, offering a magical mix of music, dance, laughter, and a GIANT adventure of a pantomime.

The Chuckle Brothers, Benidorm’s Tony Maudsley and X Factor finalist Chico star in this year’s star-studded family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Royal Northern Sinfonia present a double bill of festive music and movie favourites for families with Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, narrated by CBeebies’ Pui Fan Lee, and Raymond Briggs’s The Snowman with a live orchestra soundtrack.

Continuing the family theme into the New Year, Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s Family Concert, It Takes Two, celebrates great partnerships musical and otherwise, such as Batman and Robin, Wallace and Gromit, and Torvill and Dean. Plus, Nottinghamshire Scouts and Guides present their Gang Show 2017, full of musical numbers, dance routines, and comedy sketches.

Heart-warming, feel-good musicals promise to brighten up wintry days and nights, including Ghost The Musical, starring Sarah Harding and Andy Moss, and Alexandra Burke in an all-new, smash hit production of Sister Act.

Sunny Afternoon, an Olivier Award-winning new musical telling the captivating tale of how The Kinks rose to stardom, visits the venue for the first time this winter, as does a brand new spectacular version of the much-loved musical La Cage aux Folles.

Chilling drama for a winter’s night comes in the form of Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story The Woman in Black, dramatically brought to life in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation.

Putting the heat back into the cold season will be contemporary dance company Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, promising to bring their own potent blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and jazzy American modernism to Nottingham this winter.

For music fans, the venue will play host to big names including Jason Donovan, Kate Rusby, The Overtones, Katherine Jenkins, and Mike & The Mechanics.

The Royal Concert Hall’s Nottingham Classics Season continues through the winter months with many highlights including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic and the enormously popular Hallé Christmas Concert and Sunday Morning Piano Series concerts.

Fans of classical music will be delighted to see the Johann Strauss Gala and Sinfonia Viva’s New Year’s Eve Classical Gala which this year will feature Nottingham’s own BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016, Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.trch.co.uk or call box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Tracey Whitefoot