Star soloist Sheku to play alongside the CBSO

Nottinghamshire cello sensation Sheku Kanneh-Mason will be the guest soloist in a concert to be given at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Thursday, November 9.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will be the latest performers in the Nottingham Classics season, conducted by Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and features performances of Rachmaninov’s atmospheric tone poem The Isle Of The Dead, Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No 1 - with current BBC Young Musician of the Year winner Sheku Kanneh-Mason as soloist - and highlights from Tchaikovsky’s ballet music to The Sleeping Beauty.

Tickets are £10-£34.50. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

