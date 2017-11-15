Star turn Sunjay returns to perform at Queens Head in Belper

Sunjay will be performing at the Queens Head in Belper on Friday, November 24, in a gig that also features Robyn Johnson.

The UK’s foremost folk blues guitarist returns to Belper along with Wirksworth’s very own Robyn Johnson, this time promoting her long awaited CD.

Both have been around so long that it’s hard to believe that they are still years shy of 30.

Sunjay, possessed of a technique and maturity that is simply astounding, returns after a year of recording, touring to capacity audiences and headlining the stage production of Buddy as Buddy Holly himself,s urely the part he was born to play.

Not only rooted in the blues but also reworking the styles of the sixties revivalists such as Tom Rush, Sunjay throws fresh light on a familiar genre and points it in a new and challenging direction.

No wonder that experienced practitioners of a familiar genre have been quick to hail him as the new voice of the blues.

Robyn meanwhile has produced an album which will surely be the one to break her to that wider audience. She will be bringing copies to the gig and with Christmas just around the corner, what better present to yourself before the toiletries and socks take charge.

Turn up early for this one as you won’t want to miss a note. Tickets are on sale at the venue or contact mjones572@hotmail.co.uk to reserve.

Tickets costs £8 and doors open at 8pm.