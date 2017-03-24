Steinbeck classic hits the stage in Nottingham

An adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic book The Grapes of Wrath can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from March 28-April 8.

Frank Galati has adapted Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book and this production is being directed by Abbey Wright.

The American dust bowl. The height of the Great Depression. One family begins an epic journey, driven as much by fear as by hope. Route 66 to California, the Promised Land. In search of work and a new life.

The co-production with Nottingham Playhouse, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and West Yorkshire Playhouse opened in Southampton on March 14, before touring to each of the co-producing venues. Running in tandem with the show at each venue are a series of initiatives in support of refugees, asylum seekers and migrant communities, including free ticket schemes and workshops to overcome language barriers.

Abbey Wright said: “The Grapes of Wrath is uncannily relevant to the world we find ourselves in today; increasing mechanisation, displacement of people, economic and environmental crisis. Across the world we have seen fear and hatred entering political discourse on immigration and identity. At the heart of The Grapes of Wrath is the need for community and love. Steinbeck invites us to ask ourselves ‘Who is our family?’, ‘Who are our children?’”.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.

Photo by Robert Day