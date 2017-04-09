Stepping out of the Shadows for a great tribute show at Guildhall

The Bootleg Shadows will be in action at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, April 13, from 7.30pm.

The Bootleg Shadows perform a unique tribute concert that encompasses the Shadows’ amazing career from 1960 up until the early 80s.

Concert audiences are invited to relive fantastic hits such as Apache, Foot Tapper, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, FBI and many more.

For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s and enjoys a few laughs on the way, The Bootleg Shadows perform a show that has audiences humming the tunes and doing the Shadows’ famous walk long after they have left the theatre.

Tickets are priced at £19.25, concessions available, and can be purchased on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk