Students tackle first concert of year

The first concert of the academic year from the University of Nottingham Philharmonia takes place on Sunday, October 30, in the Great Hall at the Trent Building, Nottingham.

Starting at 7.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Jonathan Tilbrook.

Second year music student Helen Kuby will be the soloist in a performance of Richard Strauss’s Horn Concerto No 1 in E Flat.

Also on the programme is Kurt Weill’s Second Symphony and Mozart’s Haffner Symphony, his 35th symphony.

You can call the box office for more details on 0115 8467777.