Students tackle great Beethoven work

The University of Nottingham Choir and Philharmonia will be performing what should be a memorable concert at the city’s Albert Hall venue on Saturday, November 26.

Starting at 7.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Calum Fraser and Jonathan Tilbrook and features performances of Syzmanowski’s Stabat Mater and Beethoven’s Symphony No 9, ‘the Choral’.

Tickets are £13 (£10 concessions, £6 students). More details are available from www.lakesidearts.org.uk