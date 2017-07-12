Summer jazz concert to be held in Morley

A jazz evening with cheese and wine has been arranged by St Matthew’s Church, Morley.

This annual event will once again be held in the Conference Room at Morley Retreat House, on Saturday, July 22, at 7pm.

The popular Paul Stephenson Jazz Group will present well-known jazz from the 1920s to the 1950s. Tickets, priced at £8, are available from 01332 831649 or 01332 831830. Pre-booking is essential by July 15 as seating is strictly limited.

All proceeds go to church funds.