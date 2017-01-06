Symphony in the spotlight at Royal Concert Hall

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham is hosting a concert event entitled Discovering Shostakovich on Wednesday, January 11.

It features the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Nicholas Collon and presenter Stephen Johnson.

Between them, they will be dissecting and then performing Shostakovich’s wartime masterpiece, the Eighth Symphony.

Stephen Johnson - a regular broadcaster on BBC Radio Three - offers fascinating insights into this conflicted work and its creator, with live orchestral illustrations from the orchestram, before a complete performance of the symphony.

Tickets are £11. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Benjamin Ealovega