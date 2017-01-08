Tale of two cities in Halle concert

The Halle will perform at the Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, January 26, in an event that has a definite tale of two cities feel about it.

The cities in question are New York and Paris and the pieces reflect both of those great locations in a concert, conducted by Louis Langree (pictured), starting at 7.30pm.

New York is represented by the the contrasting sounds of Aaron Copland’s Quiet City and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue.

The French side of the equation is taken care of by Gershwin’s An American In Paris, plus Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Piano Concerto In G.

The piano soloist will be Steven Osborne.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by AJ Waltz