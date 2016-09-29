Tasty tribute is in store at Flowerpot as The Jam’d perform

Fans of The Jam are in for a real treat on Friday, September 30, when tribute band The Jam’d put in an appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby.

The Jam’d are a hard working band, gigging up and down the UK, performing at scooter rallies, festivals, theatres, etc and wherever they perform...they deliver!

The attention to detail is second to none and the band are totally committed to giving you an unforgettable night.

The band’s main aim is for you to experience an authentic ‘Jam’ gig, with all the energy and passion of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler when they were performing together.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10 for The Jam’d. See www.rawpromo.co.uk