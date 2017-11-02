Theatre Review: Tony Spittles on Opera North’s latest tour-de-force production

Gin and opera are trending right now, but it’s opera that will give you a real buzz long after the tonic’s run out, writes Tony Spittles.

Proof that music’s got the edge on juniper can be savoured in all its different forms this week at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal where Opera North is serving up a triple treat of Little Greats.

The series - subtitled “short operas, huge emotions” - doesn’t disappoint as audiences have the chance to see two operas each evening, some popular, others rarely performed.

The curtain went up on Wednesday evening on a double delight of two Italian showstoppers - Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci (Clowns/ he Strolling Players) and Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana (Rustic chivalry), which, in a change from the traditional ‘Cav’ and ‘Pag’ line-up, were staged in reverse order.

Both men were prolific composers (Leoncavallo wrote 12 operas and 10 operettas, while fellow Italian Mascagni penned 15 operas), but it’s only these two works premiered in the 1890s that have stood the test of time.

Whether that can said for the timely changes in the settings for both works, pleasing modernists and proving irksome to traditionalists, remains to be seen.

Leoncavallo’s childhood home of Calabria, in the south-west, and a true-life incident in which a jealous actor in a band of travelling players had killed his wife during a performance (which many thought was part of the play being enacted) provides the basis for Pagliacci.

But instead of the players rolling into a sunny village in rural Italy on the Feast of the Assumption to put the final touches to their production, this play-within-a-play is set in an anonymous rehearsal room.

That minor quibble apart, this was a tour-de-force production as director Canio (Pagliaccio in the play) saw tenor Peter Auty give a mesmerising performance as the anguished and cuckolded husband who sought vengeance for the dalliance of his actress wife, Nedda (soprano Elin Pritchard) with fellow troupe member Silvio (baritone Philip Rhodes).

Besides the end of Act One favourite of Vesti la giubba (On with the motley), there were deft touches to updating with Tonio, Canio’s designer (baritone Richard Burkhard), sporting a Sainsbury’s bag, and an on-stage feast of a KFC bucket meal.

As always the singing, music and storyline won the day for Pagliacci and the after-interval production of Cavalleria Rusticana, although any promised sun in a Sicilian village on Easter Day was put on hold as Polish director Karolina Sofulak moved this drama of adultery and violence to a drab mid-1980s Poland and a village shop where there were plenty of shoppers, but very little to buy.

This was evident when leading contralto Rosalind Plowright as shopkeeper Lucia closed early for business, a minor distraction to the behaviour of her wayward and arrogant son, Turiddu (tenor Jonathan Stoughton) as he played fast and loose with affections of religious Santuzza (soprano Giselle Allen on top form) in favour of his former love, Lola (mezzo-soprano Katie Bray).

This evening of high drama also featured a hair-raising performance of the Easter Hymn, something that would have pleased purists who, I think, would have little objection to the use of a red Fiat 126 which provided a shocking prop to the finale between Turiddu and Lola’s vengeful husband, Alfio, given a new edge by the ever-busy Philip Rhodes newly restored to life after his demise in Pagliacci.

The gems in this not-to-be-missed Little Greats season continues this evening (Thursday) with Ravel’s magical childhood fantasy L’Enfant et les sortileges (The child and the magic spells) and Janacek’s rarity Osud (Fate) with Friday’s double bill showcasing two musical theatre classics - Leonard Bernstein’s witty satire on the American Dream in Trouble in Tahiti before whisking the action back to Britain in Gilbert & Sullivan’s delightful courtroom drama in Trial By Jury.

The company round off the four-day stopover on Saturday with a Family Workshop in the morning (£5), a matinee performance of L’Enfant et les sortileges, suitable for children aged seven and upwards, and in the evening there’s another chance to see Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana.

Further details of showtimes and tickets, £15 to £60, can be obtained from the Theatre Royal box office on 0115-989-5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk

Leeds-based Opera North, regular visitors to Nottingham for more than 30 years, return to the city next March with Fatal Passions, which promises to live up to its title as a season of operatic favourites, which features Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera (A masked ball) plus two chances to see Puccini’s enduring classic Madama Butterfly.

Photos by Robert Workman