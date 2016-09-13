Tony Christie airs his golden songs in live show

Much-loved musician Tony Christie is bringing his Golden Anniversary Tour to Buxton.

The audience will be treated to some of his greatest hits, including Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues and Alleyways, I Did What I Did For Maria and Solitaire.

Tony will be joined by his band plus special guests Ranagri to deliver songs from his recent hit album The Great Irish Songbook.

He first came to prominence in 1971 with Las Vegas, which reached No.21 in the UK. Recording albums all the way through the Seventies, he became successful all over Europe, particularly in Germany.

In 1999 Christie sang the vocals for Walk Like a Panther, written byJarvis Cocker for Sheffield band All Seeing I.

Peter Kay further prompted a resurgence of popularity for Christie when he used the song Is this the Way to Amarillo? in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. The song was re-released in 2005 to raise money for Comic Relief and became the longest running chart topper since Cher’s Believe.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the legendary voices and performers of our time for a night of music and song.

His show is at Buxton Opera House on October 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets £29. Contact 01298 72190 or visit www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk