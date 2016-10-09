Top performers come to Royal Concert Hall

The Nottingham Classics season continues on Wednesday, October 12, from 7.30pm, with a visit by an acclaimed orchestra, a leading conductor and a top soloist.

Making their latest appearance at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham will be The Halle, under the baton of Sir Mark Elder.

They will be joined by multi-talented soloist Stephen Hough to perform the Second Piano Concerto of Johannes Brahms.

Stephen Hough is one of the defining music artists of our age and is apeerless performer of Brahms. The concerto is full of warmth, lyricism and optimism.

The other two works in the concert are by Czech composers and richly contrasting.

Firstly, there’s Janacek’s brooding overture Jealousy, and then there’s Dvorak’s Symphony No 8, a tuneful work with one of the most exuberant endings in the symphonic repertoire.

Call 0115 9895555.

Photo: Sim Canetty-Clarke