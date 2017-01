The Sunday Morning Piano Series continues at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, January 29.

Back by overwhelming demand is pianist Ji Liu, performing Rameau’s Gavotte from the Nouvelles suites de clavecin, Chopin’s Waltzes including the famous Minute Waltz, and Beethoven’s tempestuous Sonata No. 23.

The recital starts at 11am. Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.